Styled by Architect Carlo Colombo, with international architecture studio A++, bringing together creativity and innovation to form a new concept with a stunning, sleek and characteristic addition to the Rossinavi future fleet.

“Entering the boat is where a simple action becomes a true experience,” explains Architect Carlo Colombo. “Never-before [was] a boat capable of making the guest feel he is not really entering, but he is instead being immersed into an unusual yachting experience.

“A layout that is developing though spacious and functional areas, proposing a true feeling of space and comfort typical of a luxury villa in a true transposition from land to sea of the perfect dwelling,” adds Colombo.

Styled with elegant sobriety, Attitude comes together to form a work of art from innovative shapes wrapped around a spacious layout, extended to the exterior spaces offering a life close to the water.