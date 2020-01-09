Royal Huisman are world renowned as pioneers of the sailing yacht sphere, having overseen the construction of ground-breaking vessels including Aquarius and Ngoni. The build of Sea Eagle II reaffirms this international reputation to make dreams a reality as it is the second yacht by the same name commissioned by the Owner, who has again entrusted Royal Huisman with the mammoth project. After all, the Dutch yard’s motto is that “If you can dream it, we can build it.” At 81 metres the superyacht represents a leap up in capacity from its predecessor, Sea Eagle, which was only recently delivered in 2015.

Sea Eagle II demonstrates that the motto is far from being a case of empty words. The Top100 superyacht boasts a phenomenal contemporary three-mast structure, fruits of a collaboration between Dykstra Naval Architects and British designer Mark Whiteley. Such a partnership promises unrivalled quality and style, with Dykstra taking care of the naval architecture and Whiteley shaping the interior design, while the two studios joined forces on the exterior design. The British designer has previously worked with Royal Huisman on 56m Aquarius, while Dykstra collaborated with the Dutch yard on 90m Athena.

For Royal Huisman, this signs off a special 2019 year and marks a roaring start to 2020. Notably, the Villanhove facility oversaw the completion of 21 projects in 21, both new constructions and refits. With in-house design, engineering and production capacities, the shipyard covers all bases for superyacht construction while enlisting the support of the best design houses around the world to deliver an owner’s dream.

The construction of Sea Eagle II now moves into its final stages, which will see her carbon composite Rondal Panamax rig installed before her Amsterdam launch and sea trials. She is an impressive addition not only to Royal Huisman’s prestigious fleet, but to the global sailing yacht fleet generally. Her 81 metres make her a Top100 entry and rank her in the top 10 of the world’s largest sailing yachts