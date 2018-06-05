Royal Huisman Announces New CEO

Timmerman is an experienced head of business with a longstanding track record as the former managing director and president of international businesses within the fields of premium coated aluminium and lighting solutions, supplying to high-end architectural projects and equipment manufacturers.

“I am very much looking forward to maintaining and expanding the success of Royal Huisman through blending 21st century technology and innovation, traditional craftsmanship and timeless values,” says Timmerman. The new CEO will join the existing management team, made up by technical director Jaap Gelling and financial director Harmen Peters, on 1st August 2018.

“We are very pleased to get such an experienced, international and qualified CEO onboard,” comments Jan Willem Doeksen on behalf of the shareholders and supervisory board.

It is promising news that follows the contract announcement of 55m Project Phi, a fast displacement motoryacht we reported on in May 2018, and the presentation of the 81m schooner design by Dykstra Naval Architects and Mark Whiteley. Once the 81m project is delivered in 2020 it will be the largest yacht to be built by Royal Huisman. Both projects keep the shipyard busy following the delivery of 56m classic ketch sailing yacht Aquarius at the start of the year.