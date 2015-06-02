Formely Executive Director of KNRM (the Royal Netherlands Sea Rescue Initiative) Mr. Boogaard has served in various positions in the Dutch maritime sector throughout his career, including the Dutch Royal Navy from 1981-1997 where he became senior naval officer.

In 1997 he joined the KNRM and his contribution to the organisation was fully acknowledged in 2007 with his appointment to Executive Director.

With expansion plans in mind, and after 10 years as Managing Director, Alice Huisman will assume the duties as Executive Director alongside Chairman and fellow shareholder Jan Willem Doeksen. Following Mr. Boorgaard’s commencement on June 1st and freed up from daily operations, Alice will focus on business development, marketing and client relationships.

“As many will know I have been serving as Managing Director for the past 10 years,” begins Alice Huisman, “and, together with our new partners at Royal Doeksen, I am of the view that adding this highly talented and capable individual is the next logical step if we are to maintain and expand upon our past successes.

I hope you will know me well enough to recognise that, when I say the time is right to appoint the next generation of senior management and take on a different personal role, I am doing so because I firmly believe in these changes. They will provide me with the opportunity to focus more exclusively on our client relationships, while our expanded management team continues to drive forward operational standards and efficiency.”

Every organisation needs to look to the strengthening of management if they are to maintain and expand on their success. I am delighted to welcome Mr. Boogaard into a business with a strong order book across the full range of our new build and refit activities. I do wish to emphasise that there is no question of any reduction in my commitment to Royal Huisman, our clients or our team. Roemer’s focus on daily activities simply allows me more time to play to my strengths.”

Alongside Roemer Boogaard as Managing Director will be Ronald van Hulst, whose formidable 25 years of experience equips him perfectly as Director of Operations, and recently appointed Finance Director Harmen Peeters.