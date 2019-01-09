The latest scheme to emerge from the established Dutch shipyard is set to raise the bar for power and efficiency, especially in terms of its operating systems and integrated rig technologies. The sleek sailing yacht will marry impressive performance capabilities with a luxurious interior and extensive amenities.

The team assembled to work on Project 404 is befitting of a project of this stature. The strong cast of players involved consists of Malcolm McKeon Yacht Design as the masterminds behind naval architecture and exterior design, and interiors architected French design firm Liaigre.

The boat will feature an Interior Rig Package from Southern Spars in conjunction with Rondal captive winches, and in house engineering and build is overseen by Royal Huisman. The owner is represented by Gregory Monks, whose experience and expertise will be invaluable in the overseeing of the project.

The sailing vessel will have an Alustar aluminium hull and low profile carbon composite superstructure, proving Project 404’s status as a truly modern yacht. Indeed, technology will be at the heart of the project - it will embrace game-changing technologies and optimise all innovative means at its disposal.

The brand new cruising sloop will also stay true to Royal Huisman’s continued focus on what is calls ‘the spirit of individuality’. Project 404 will undoubtedly be a unique testament to the pedigree of the shipyard.