This new strategic facility – measuring 300,000m2 - increases the potential of projects undertaken by the refit experts, offering dry-docks for superyachts of almost unlimited size as well as state-of-the-art refit halls.

The advanced technology and equipment, offices and comprehensive support services has brought Huisfit to a new level. One of these halls alone measures 118 x 22m with a height of 22m, providing 2.596m2 of clean, modern workspace with workshops on both sides and on two levels.

All superyachts with all requirements are now able to be serviced, renovated or restored from 30 to 150 metres. Huisfit has already worked on such superyachts as Eos, Skat, Samurai and Adele, with yachts like Gliss and Heartbeat still underway.