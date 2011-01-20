At the very end of December, next to the frozen lakes of Vollenhove, Royal Huisman completed hull engineering on the modern classic, Bugamena. With her hull now completed, the 37m sailing yacht is now entering the later stages of production in preparation for her launch.

Designed by Dykstra & Partners, Bugamena’s hull was slowly rotated in the slings, revealing her traditionally styled deck-houses already in place. Featuring a low profile, Royal Huisman has set about building her hull and superstructure upside-down as a secured piece of engineering.

In an announcement from Royal Huisman, we were informed, “Although very much a classic above the waterline with her sensitive hull sheer, elegant counter stern and varnished, teak-clad deckhouses, Bugamena belongs to an exciting new genre of ‘Spirit of Tradition’ yachts – the wolf in sheep’s clothing. With a modern underwater body shape and a fully ballasted vertically bulb keel complemented by a powerful 48m Rondal carbon mast, Bugamena can be expected to deliver performance that would have seemed inconceivable to her design forebears.”

The interior for this 37m sloop, designed by Rhoades Young, is currently under construction; introducing a theme which draws from period details whilst using modern techniques to smoke-age and distress oak-panels. Walls and bulkheads are colour and texture contrasted using light-coloured painted panels set against deep hand rubbed wax finishes to create a sense of nostalgia within a more contemporary Nantucket “beach-house” atmosphere.

The on-board systems of this superyacht focus on delivering easily handled performance, supported by modern amenities in exceptionally comfortable surrounds. Bugamena will be launched and handed over to her owner in the Spring of 2012.