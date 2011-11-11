One year after launching the huisfit services, Royal Huisman has welcome two of the largest refit projects to date.

EOS

At 93m, this three-masted schooner is the world’s largest sailing yacht. Launched by Lürssen in 2006, EOS’s active schedule over the past five years has resulted in an extensive refit work list which includes; a new paint job for hull superstructure and spars; an overhaul of deck equipment and Rondal masts; deck updates; extensive service work to mechanics , board systems and air conditioning and a range of general works and cosmetic repairs.

The refit will reportedly be undertaken under cover by the huisfit team at the nearby seaport of Harlingen, whilst the spars will return to Vollenhove for refurbishment and repainting; the yard’s core engineering facility will be deployed for the manufacture and repair of components.

Be Mine

Another high-quality superyacht from Lürssen, this 40m motor yacht is of steel construction with an aluminium superstructure. Launched in 1991, she is ready for some updating and re-modelling work in addition to an extensive refit programme. In addition to general repairs and cosmetics this includes; a paintjob on her underwater body, hull and superstructure; construction work including updates to the sun deck, main deck and updates to the hull portholes; replacement of teak decks; service work to board systems; interior modifications and updates to electronic systems.

Be Mine will be hauled at the yard in Vollenhove in the coming weeks, with delivery scheduled for Spring 2012.