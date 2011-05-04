Whilst the Royal Huisman yard has been undertaking refit projects for many years, one of the leading Dutch yacht builders are now planning to deploy its human and physical resources over a wider range and greater number of projects.

“It is well known that Royal Huisman houses a large concentration of expertise, infrastructure and specialist skills,” commented Managing Director Alice Huisman, “and for customers seeking not just a standard refit but the optimum level of quality, enhancement and added value, the yard has a great deal to offer. We were determined that this service would only be expanded when we were absolutely certain that Huisman quality could be assured in both custom builds and refit projects. With the full weight of our Intelligent Engineering process behind us, we are now confident that objective has been achieved.”

The comprehensive Huisfit services can be undertaken either at the Vollenhove yard or at deep water locations all over Holland, dependant on the owner’s or captain’s preference and requirements: whether projects are modern or classic, sail or motor, and from all quality yards.

Huisfit has been officially launched to the industry by way of a new 16 page brochure describing the full refit service offered by Royal Huisman, alongside examples of recently undertaken projects.