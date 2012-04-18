Royal Huisman Launch Superyacht Pumula

This luxury vessel’s exterior design and engineering was drawn together by Dykstra & Partners, creating a classic cruising yacht with references to a former era. Pumula’s profile is home to a high standard of modern living, ideal for extended voyaging.

Her interior was designed by Rhoades Young, featuring two deckhouses on a clean, open deck above a sensitively sheered hull with an elegant transom stern. There is a secluded owner’s cockpit behind the aft deckhouse, complimented by an on-deck dining area between the helm and the main deckhouse. Underwater, a fully ballasted and retractable bulb keel merges performances with shoal draft cruising.

The construction of Pumula (ex Project Bugamena) was managed by Jens Cornelsen on behalf of the owner, a long standing co-operator of Royal Huisman, and with another outstanding launch, the Dutch yacht builder has another grand example of sailing expertise on the water.