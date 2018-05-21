Meeting the demands of the experienced Owner, as well as showcasing the very best expertise of the designers involved, Project Phi combines technically innovative features integrated within an ingenious design; perfectly suited for the progressive shipyard.

According to the shipyard, the project’s name ‘Phi’ “relates to “Sectio divina” or 'the Golden Ratio', Phi is the formula that governs continuation of dimensions and shapes in natural proportions throughout the design”. A secretive rendering by Cor D. Rover reveals a curvaceous, slender exterior which leaves us wanting more.

Furthermore, the clever design of Project Phi’s hull, the “Fast Displacement XL ® by Van Oossanen”, has been optimized for a maximum speed of approximately 22 knots, is gyro-stabilized and she will be sub 500GT, which creates the feeling and comfort of a much larger vessel.

"This is an extraordinary project, an extraordinary client and team with an extraordinary vision. We are extremely excited to work with such an inspirational team in creating a truly unique home away from home and setting a new bar for yacht design" Charlotte Robb of Lawson Robb comments.

Technical Director Jaap Gelling of Royal Huisman adds: “The Phi-team approached Royal Huisman because the client was looking for a yard renowned for its great dedication and ability to realize this yacht with its inherent challenges, staying within the definition of Phi.

With its long-standing experience building custom sailing superyachts renowned for their technical innovation and reliability, as well as overall quality, Royal Huisman have developed highly sophisticated design engineering and space planning capabilities and is therefore able to meet any space management challenges – after all this ability lies at the very heart of building large sailing-superyachts.

Needless to say that Phi is an exciting project for our shipyard. Royal Huisman’s mantra has always been: ’If you can dream it, we can build it’ and we are looking forward to demonstrating just how well we will do exactly that.”

Project Phi will include a spacious interior for up to 12 guests and 11 crew. Her owner eagerly awaits her delivery which is set for 2021.