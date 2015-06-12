Following the stepping of her mast and weeks of sea trials in the North Sea, Sea Eagle will be delivered to her owner, an experienced offshore sailor from Taiwan.

Designed and engineered to meet the owner, Dr. Samuel Yin’s, plans to cruise the world, whilst participating in the occasional superyacht regatta along the way, Sea Eagle is as stylish as she is performance oriented.

Sporting a shimmering Dark Blue hull and Chevy White superstructure glistening in the bright sunshine, Sea Eagle emerged from the shipyards number two paint hall, the last yacht to do so before building extensions and new investments get underway this summer.

The sale of Sea Eagle is the direct result of the shipyard’s dedication to developing business opportunities in South East Asia, ably assisted by Regional Liaison Bart J. Kimman, director of Northrop & Johnson Asia, who merged the interests of client and shipyard to help bring this exciting project to fruition.

Sea Eagle is the last yacht to leave the climate-controlled paint hall before work begins to increase capacity both here and in the neighbouring hall. When extensions are complete in the autumn, the expectation is for an increased workflow between construction and the all-important component of yacht finishing where yachts of up to 90m / 300ft can be housed in one hall and up to 60m / 200ft in another three. Both paint halls are complete with high intensity lighting, air flow, temperature and humidity controls exceeding the stringent requirements of all major paint manufacturers.