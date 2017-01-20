Together with Royal Huisman’s five-hall base in Vollenhove (30,000sqm) and the use of Emden Dockyard in Germany (300,000sqm), the modern 12,000sqm facility of HJB in Amsterdam would expand operations by incorporating 3 state-of-the-art halls with a maximum length of 60-metres.

Roemer Boogaard, Managing Director of Royal Huisman, commented “We regret to see a yard like HJB eventually cease to exist, but we do hope that with the intention of Royal Huisman to acquire the facilities we are able to keep the Netherlands firmly on the map for superyacht owners, keeping in mind our plans for diversification in the motor and sailing yacht sector.”

Details of Royal Huisman’s intention to expand are scarce at this time; however the yacht builder has provided illustrations and renderings of how the project would progress.