Unveiling the new 65 metre (213ft) interpretation of a perfectly proportioned raised pilot house, the DART65 is much like her larger sister, the DART80, which features exceptional aesthetics and lifestyle features which make this design a distinctive, imaginative and desirable superyacht.

The unique shape and styling of the DART range is inspired by the marine world itself – a yacht in harmony with the ocean surrounding it.

The sheerline and arc of DART’s profile is inspired by the arc of a leaping dolphin, the long, purposeful bow reflects the sleekness of its body in the water, the mast hints at the tail of a whale. The name DART derives from this perfect harmony between aerodynamic and hydrodynamic.

The DART65 displays all the features and truly distinctive styling of her much larger sister, offering those on board a full-beam lounge on the main deck and an owner’s stateroom offering a fully panoramic view – a feature achieved courtesy of the raised pilothouse.

Guests have access to a private relaxation area on the expansive foredeck, complete with the possibility of a Jacuzzi as well as on the sundeck over the raised pilothouse providing panoramic views. Full-height windows extend from the formal lounge to the owner’s area, creating a sheltered, yet open and light-filled, environment for the guests’ enjoyment.

Unique to the DART 65, lounges are situated on all three levels, together with interior and exterior dining areas, accommodating 12 guests. Exclusivity, luxury and lifestyle are at the very heart of the DART concept.

Royal Huisman will be showcasing the DART65 at the Monaco Yacht Show (28th September to 1st October) and Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (November 3rd - 7th).