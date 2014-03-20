The 80m concepts were presented in both motor and sail versions with efficient propulsion and power management systems that draw on many of the lessons learnt during the design of other forward-thinking yachts built by the shipyard. The highly innovative 58m Ethereal, in particular, was the baseline for energy storage and consumption in relation to the DART sailer.



Surprisingly for a yard renowned for building exquisite, ocean-going sailing yachts, it is the DART motoryacht – available in two configurations – that has attracted most attention. The design has since evolved beyond the conceptual stage with further engineering studies and two very appealing general arrangements. One reason for its enthusiastic reception are the numerous features that provide uncharacteristically low operational costs for a yacht of this size, making it an attractive proposition as both a private and charter yacht. The hull design and specification of the 24m long engine room, for example, provide a top speed of 19 knots and a cruising speed of 16 knots for fast and efficient transit speeds (and oceanic range of up to 6,000nm) combined with lower fuel costs. Importantly, the engine room is below the cabin deck with no through bulkheads that transmit noise and vibration into the accommodations.



This punch list further includes a shallow draught of just 3m for safe access to Caribbean shoal waters; generous guest accommodations configured to provide additional berths for security and attaché staff; a full beam owner’s suite on the main deck or, alternatively, a panoramic upper deck master suite; a full beam main salon with glass walls offering the equivalent floor area of a 95m yacht; an aft beach club with side platforms for direct access to the water; touch-and-go helicopter services; a pool on the aft deck and jacuzzi on the sun deck, an elevator to carry guests between the cabin and sky decks; a dedicated cinema room, gym and beauty salon; and garage space for two large tenders of 9 to 10m .



The DART yachts with their exterior profiles resembling the arc of a leaping dolphin or radar mast inspired by a whale’s tail fin, are a celebration of the intimate relationship with the surrounding ocean beloved by true yachtsmen. The exterior styling and interior layout by Andrew Winch Designs, close connection with the marine environment and efficient performance, make the 80m DART a choice for discerning individuals seeking a very special lifestyle backed by the Royal Huisman guarantee of quality.

With its remarkable styling, its close connection with the marine environment, its unsurpassed efficiency and performance, DART is a yacht for truly discerning individuals seeking a lifestyle that, only in the fullness of time, can be experienced let alone be appreciated.