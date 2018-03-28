Plumb bow, powerful profile and undeniable construction expertise, Project 400 is the largest Royal Huisman to date and will become one of the world’s top 10 largest sailing yachts upon delivery in 2020; not to mention the world’s largest built aluminium sailing yacht to date.

The massive aluminium hull of Project 400 was wheeled out of the construction hall and gave the world the first look at her immense scale. Four cranes performed the seamless manoeuvring routine, turning this work of art while she was hanging mid-air over the canal adjacent to the shipyard: the largest single piece lifted and turned by Royal Huisman ever.

Built for an Asian client, Project 400 is the result of an individual’s vision of freedom on the water, made real by Royal Huisman, Dykstra Naval Architects and designer Mark Whiteley. From a one-year design phase with Owner’s Representative Bart Kimman and his team to a quick turn-around in hull construction, Royal Huisman is making waves with a new ground-breaking project following the launch of the globally-acclaimed Ngoni.

The in-house specialists of Royal Huisman are working on Project 400’s superstructure, interior accommodation and board systems simultaneously, whilst the production of the Panamax carbon rig and sail handling system started next door at sister company Rondal from the inception of the build.

Now, Project 400 has been returned to the shed to continue construction and is on track for delivery in 2020; bringing a remarkable new project to the water in the coming years and cementing the upward trajectory of Royal Huisman.