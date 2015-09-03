Taking place around the glistening pool of the YCCS, the glamorous evening event welcomed owners, guests, crew and media to enjoy the surroundings of Sardinia as the sun went down.

Perini is not only a competition of sailing, it is more than that, and it is unique in that sense.” explained Riccardo Bonadeo, YCCS Commodore, during a short opening speech. “It is a family gathering. Together we enjoy the spirit of sailing, enjoying the beautiful boats and a spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie.”

“It’s always so emotional for us to see all our creatures here, all docked one next to the other.” added Milena Perini of the Perini Navi Group, furthering the intimacy of the event. “This is an emotion we never get used to, even if it is the sixth edition, it is always as if it were the first time for us [...] On behalf of all my family, I would like to give my best thanks to the owners because it is thanks to the owners that all this is possible. They gave us their confidence, they wanted us to build for them the best yachts in the world, we did our best and I think somehow we have succeeded.”

Russell Coutts then welcomed the crowd to the event, discussing the connection between the two polarising classes. “Obviously Perini Navi yachts are absolutely spectacular and amazing, but also equally impressive is the organisation that you have behind this class and the friendship I’ve witnessed over the last few days has been amazing [...] the next Americas Cup will be in Bermuda in 2017, and one of the things I wanted to say was try and encourage you to come along and be part of the event; we would certainly love to have the Perini Navi class there.”

The Perini Navi Cup represents an ongoing evolution of yachts built to race, as demand for high-performance sailing grows ever stronger; mirroring the unbridled passion behind the Americas Cup.

With the latest performance yachts such as Seahawk and Perseus^3 illustrating the demand for supersail racing and regattas, Perini Navi not only builds luxurious sailing and motor yachts, but highly technical vessels with advanced technology under sail.

However, while racing is the catalyst for bringing the Perini Navi family together, last night’s Vhernier Welcome Cocktail Party provided an insight into the fun and family feel imbued across the entire Cup; with guests enjoying gourmet food and wine from Marchesi Antinori as they talked about the upcoming races and settled into the stunning backdrop of Porto Cervo.

The first day of the Perini Navi Cup is now well underway, with yachts already trying their best to gain a good time and take pole position for the rest of the race, not to mention the long list of iconic Perini Navi superyachts shadowing the regatta, enjoying good racing conditions in a beautiful climate.