The cruising grounds and shores of Tahiti, Raiatea, Bora Bora, Tahaa and Fakarava all offer a different experience; from effortless snorkeling to diving, exploring lagoons on kayaks, sailing dinghies around atolls and sampling world-class surf by stunning beaches.

These are just a few locations within the 118 island region, which also offers deep history, beautiful culture and discovery in every form.

Exploring the islands on board a yacht not only provides you with ultimate freedom, but the opportunity to see one of the world’s best sailing destinations your way.

Charter Yacht Vertigo

Vertigo - the largest sailing yacht built in the Southern Hemisphere - is a global voyager, at home on the waves of French Polynesia or the icy waters of Antarctica.

Launched in 2011 by New Zealand sailing yacht builder Alloy Yachts, Vertigo features a Philippe Briand design and naval architecture with Christian Liaigre interiors, adding unbridled pedigree to the project.

Available across the summer in French Polynesia, this versatile yacht offers a wealth of design elements on board which creates the best in both lifestyle and exploration. On board, guests can enjoy an oversized Jacuzzi for ten people, an ‘urban’ interior feel, gym with access to the sea and spacious accommodation for 12.

Additional exploration equipment includes an 8 metre Limo tender, 3 further tenders, Scuba equipment, sailing dinghies, kayaks and paddleboards.