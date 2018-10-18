"Sybaris was a fantastically designed and built boat, purchased by a laser-focused buyer, from an extremely knowledgeable seller and team, and the deal was masterfully orchestrated by Jamie Edmiston - who performed pretty much the best Yacht brokering job I’ve ever seen in my 35 years in the business," says Bruce Brakenhoff Jr., President of Perini Navi USA.

Delivered in 2016, the Sybaris exterior was designed by Perini Navi with the consultation of French designer Phillipe Briand, whilst her interior was carefully orchestrated by PH Design. She represents for Perini Navi a new era in its drive for innovation and construction excellence.

At 850 gross tonnes, Sybaris has wide open and well-lit spaces with an avant-garde layout and exceptional décor solutions: "Every detail from door handles to joinery and titanium, we looked at as a piece of art or sculpture. Each piece of hardware on the alligator trunks was hand-drawn (the dining area of Sybaris houses 12 very large alligator travelling trunks suspended off the floor with cast titanium straps) and then 3D modelled in plastic. Even down to the last screw we looked at the details, and we hope the boat expresses itself as a piece of art" says PH Design Founder Peter Hawrylewicz.

Sybaris further represents a decisive step forward in terms of power management with two variable-speed generators supplying electrical power via a DC bus to the vessel’s main electrical grid with the potential to store excess power in lithium polymer batteries. The system improves efficiency, reduces emissions and provides a silent anchor mode at night or in protected areas with the generators switched off.