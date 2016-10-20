When Sailing Yacht A emerged from the Nobiskrug shed in 2015, the status quo of large yacht design and construction was called into question.

Philippe Starck - the man responsible for the striking design of the 119 metre (390’5” ft) Motor Yacht A - worked with the vision of a revolutionary owner, before working in collaboration with the shipyard and sailing experts from across the world to create a truly remarkable project.

This sail-assisted motor yacht blends unconventional design with genuine expertise throughout, with an immediately distinguishable profile and incredible automated rotating masts; the main mast of which stands around 300ft.

Sailing Yacht A is scheduled to be delivered in 2017, and we greatly look forward to seeing her embark on a maiden voyage from Germany and straight into an already iconic career on the water.