Alfa Romeo II was created to race, winning previous races such as the 2009 Sydney-Hobart and setting a new record in the 2009 Transpac race. Her structure was designed by Reichel-Pugh, providing a beam of 5.18m, draft of 5.09m and a mast height reaching 44m.



Alfa Romeo II was built entirely with GRP; her hull, superstructure and deck all consisting of glass-reinforced plastic for a lightweight but sturdy handling on rough waters.

The stunning sailing yacht is able to accommodate 22 crew onboard with an extra Yanmar Diesel engine to enable easy manoeuvring. Alfa Romeo II is a sailing yacht of pure pedigree, proving her mettle time and again in races she was born to win.

Alfa Romeo II was listing with an asking price of € 3.495 million.