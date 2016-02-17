Launched in 2003 by Hodgdon Yachts, the Bruce King designed yacht, with interior design by Winch Design, was the largest cold-molded yacht ever built at the time.

“As the original builders of Asolare, we are pleased that we were able to complete this important repair work,” said Timothy Hodgdon, President and CEO of Hodgdon. “The company’s connection to this yacht - combined with our technical expertise - uniquely positioned us for the execution of this project.”

The work included replacement of the mizzen mast, repairs to the aft cabin and deck areas, extensive maintenance to the electrical power, sea water, hydraulic and mechanical systems, and an upgrade to the computerized sail handling controls.

“We at Hodgdon Yacht Services were excited to have a yacht of Asolare’s size and complexity to further advance our reputation for refit and repair of superyachts, having also completed a 15 month refit of a 116-foot schooner earlier in the year,” said Sandy Spaulding, President of Hodgdon Yacht Services.

“I also want to thank Carl Persak and Jeremy Wurmfeld of Persak & Wurmfeld who, as the Owner's Representatives, worked closely with us to achieve the desired outcome.”