The 62m double-masted schooner was designed by Andrew Hoek, drawing from classic designs to create a stunning and sophisticated superyacht. Too heavy to lift with a crane, her journey to the water involved placing her 400-tonne hull onto the wheels of a giant trailer and steadily edging her onto a pontoon.

The major logistical operation saw a barge tow its new 62m cargo from the yard in Zaandam to the northern Dutch port of Harlingen on a two-day voyage. Once at Harlingen, Superyacht Athos’ deep V hull finally made contact with the water and was successfully launched by a massive 2000-tonne lift.

After her launch, sailing yacht Athos was then towed back on her own keel to the Holland Jachtbouw yard where her stunning rig is being started. At 62m the main mast is the longest built by Rondal and, like the 15m fore boom and 23.5m main boom, is made of carbon fibre.

Sleeping 10 guests in an owner’s cabin and four luxurious guest cabins, Athos is a beautiful yacht with high quality construction, rigging and personal space, which has no doubt imbued her builders with pride.