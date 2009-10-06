Sailing yacht Bliss has been built to an owner’s brief that demanded a comfortable cruising vessel that would maintain high performance regardless of the conditions, as well as build that would be suitable for bucket-style racing and luxury charter.

Entirely New Zealand built, Bliss also called on the talents of Hall Spars NZ for her 48.3 mere carbon-fibre mast and furling boom, while Doyle Sails NZ supplied a suit of its latest generation stratis sails.

Her interiors are the work of UK company Design Unlimited who created a design that reflected clean, uncluttered and spacious areas with striking finishes which is being assembled in-house by Yachting Developments’ cabinetry team.

Tailor-made glass pieces and customised paint finishes utilising shagreen-wrapped panels and textured leather feature heavily.

Bliss’s owner intends to list her on the charter market and so her cabins were designed to be foremost versatile and flexible. She features a full-beam master cabin which can also be separated into two separate cabins, and double cabins with Pullman berths which can be converted into twins.

Current plans see Bliss spending her first few months on the water sailing the east coast of Australia and New Zealand before she heads further north in the South Pacific for the remainder of the winter charter season.