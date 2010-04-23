Sailing Yacht Fivea set to launch from Perini Navi
The Perini Navi Group, a world leader in the construction of luxury sailing and motor yachts, has announced the launch of 45m superyacht Fivea, the 48th unit in the fleet and number three of the series. The private launching ceremony will be held on Saturday 24th April at Perini Navi’s Picchiotti facility.
Sailing yacht Fivea, the result of a collaboration between Perini Navi’s naval architects and Ron Holland, is the third steel-hulled 45m yacht to be launched by the Perini Navi Group.
Fivea has two main differences in comparison with her sister-ship, sailing yacht Heritage: she has twin CAT C18 ACERT engines, with central engine room and an updated aluminium superstructure design with improved aerodynamics.
Superyacht Fivea’s Perini Navi-built aluminium mast rises over 51m above the waterline and carries a sail area of almost 1,200m2 which is handled by seven of Perini Navi’s captive reel winches. Perini Navi electric furlers handle the in-boom furling system that stores the main sail within the carbon fibre boom.
Sailing yacht Fivea sports a classic design by in-house by the Perini Navi Design Department. The owner and guest quarters are particularly versatile, as each stateroom can be transformed into a variety of configurations.
Fivea is built to ABS (Maltese Cross) A1-AMS & MCA standards.
Over the next four months the Perini Navi Group is planning two more launches: one 56m sailing yacht: the ninth of the series, which currently records 10 units sold and the Picchiotti Vitruvius Explorer 50m: the first of three motor yachts sold to date by the Perini Navi Group.