Sailing yacht Fivea, the result of a collaboration between Perini Navi’s naval architects and Ron Holland, is the third steel-hulled 45m yacht to be launched by the Perini Navi Group.

Fivea has two main differences in comparison with her sister-ship, sailing yacht Heritage: she has twin CAT C18 ACERT engines, with central engine room and an updated aluminium superstructure design with improved aerodynamics.



Superyacht Fivea’s Perini Navi-built aluminium mast rises over 51m above the waterline and carries a sail area of almost 1,200m2 which is handled by seven of Perini Navi’s captive reel winches. Perini Navi electric furlers handle the in-boom furling system that stores the main sail within the carbon fibre boom.

Sailing yacht Fivea sports a classic design by in-house by the Perini Navi Design Department. The owner and guest quarters are particularly versatile, as each stateroom can be transformed into a variety of configurations.



Fivea is built to ABS (Maltese Cross) A1-AMS & MCA standards.



Over the next four months the Perini Navi Group is planning two more launches: one 56m sailing yacht: the ninth of the series, which currently records 10 units sold and the Picchiotti Vitruvius Explorer 50m: the first of three motor yachts sold to date by the Perini Navi Group.