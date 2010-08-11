This 50m three-masted schooner (55.9 with bowsprit) was built in 2007 by Aegean Yacht and is ranked as one of the finest sailing yachts in the world. Her design is an elegant collaboration of modern and classic 1930’s styling, offering expert naval architecture and great performance alongside a breath taking design.

Offering luxury accommodation for 6 guests, superyacht Galileo’s traditional styled interior is finished in cherry wood, quarter-sawn golden teak paneled bulkheads and beautiful teak & holly flooring. A full-beam master stateroom located in the aft of the yacht has a walk around king-size bed, framed by matching bedside tables with brass lamps and state-of-the-art entertainment systems.

The master suite also holds a stunning en-suite, featuring tile and contrasting elegant Corian countertop & sink with ample storage and beautiful teak throughout. Not only does the master suite have the full use of an en-suite but an adjoining office or library port-side, offering generous bookshelves and storage surrounding a beautiful roll-top desk for those who enjoy to work and play.

Her Port Guest Cabin has lower twin berths surrounded by upholstered head and sideboards, television and full entertainment system with ensuite. Galileo’s starboard guest cabin holds an outboard double berth with an additional teak desk in the suite and an inboard Pullman berth that opens to offer additional entertainment systems for guests.

Superyacht Galileo’s impressive stature and demanding presence comes from her trio of 48m masts, carrying a total of 1,100m2 of sail area with tennis court-size decks including a spacious 100m2 al fresco dining area, Jacuzzi and water toys for those who demand the most from a breath-taking cruise.

Superyacht Galileo is now for charter with Nicholson Yachts