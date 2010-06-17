Based in New Zealand, Alloy Yachts have released their second Dubois designed Imagine, having first built the original sailing yacht 17 years ago. Working closely with the owner, Alloy Yachts and Dubois Naval Architects have constructed a high-performance superyacht with the technical sailing attributes of a much smaller racing yacht.

The design of S/Y Imagine is an effort to recapture the original low, sleek lines and large cockpit, but enhancing them with state-of-the-art technology Alloy Yachts have produced since 1993. Alloy Yachts are well known for their production of high-quality sailing yachts, after launching the stunning 58m sloop Kokomo in December last year.

The new sailing yacht Imagine is set to outperform her peers on the water, giving her owner comfort and entertainment whilst onboard a new and enhanced remake of a classic.

S/Y Imagine was floated to Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour for her Southern Spars carbon fibre mast to be stepped, ready for on the water commissioning early next week.