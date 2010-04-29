Launched in 1998, S/Y Independence holds expert design, both interior and exterior, from Perini Navi, also undergoing a recent refit in 2008. The yacht is a high-quality performer, superbly maintained and well-equipped for long haul travel. She is also built to the American Bureau of Shipping standards.

The sale of S/Y Independence comes after YPI reportedly made the world’s 50th superyacht sale this year, going some way to prove a healthy and stabilising market. Head of YPI Sailing Division Will Bishop has stated: “We are very pleased to see her go to some very happy clients and old friends of YPI ... the yacht has now been renamed Jasali II and is just about to go into refit to make her commercially compliant before she is marketed for charter this coming winter seasons in the Caribbean.”

“The yacht is well proven,” says Will. “She has travelled the globe carrying guests and crew to remote and exotic locations in complete safety whilst offering all the comforts and amenities of a 5-star hotel with the toys to match.”

The superyacht offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in 6 suites comprising 1 owner cabin, 3 double cabins, 2 twin cabins and 2 Pullman cabins and is capable of carrying up to 12 crew.

S/Y Independence was listed as a Central Agency yacht with Edmiston and Northrop & Johnson. She was on the market for an asking price of 29,950,000 USD.