Custom built by CNB in 2008, superyacht Infinity of Cowes is a simple and stylish sailing yacht designed by Philippe Briand. Infinity of Cowes was built to reach exhilarating sailing speeds alongside providing an enviously luxurious and spacious interior for eight guests in 4 cabins.

YPI Brokerage successfully completed the sale with the assistance of Ancasta Yachts. YPI broker Matt Albert, who represented the buyer, commented, “She is a divine little sailing yacht … For our client she was just what they were looking for – a comfortably sized sailing yacht with plenty of space and lots of performance.”

The new owners of this beautiful sloop have told the brokerage firm that to celebrate their new purchase just ahead of Christmas, they plan on taking Infinity of Cowes on a much anticipated world tour.