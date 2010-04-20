Described by Tony Dixon as “rich and elegant with style of the highest quality” the interior style of sailing yacht Kokomo was designed “to create the epitome of luxurious surroundings onboard a sailing yacht in a practical way”. Kokomo’s interior practicality and rich atmosphere perfectly match with her exterior, built to perform whilst maintaining an air of sophistication.

New custom details include improved cabin layouts, due to extra length available, and attention to stowage and practical issues. Redman Whitely Dixon and Alloy Yachts craftsmen gave the yacht stronger features with cabinet wrap-around corner veneers throughout and contrasting leather stitch work. The deep recessed door panels give a stronger look and help safely recess the handles from protruding out.



Redman Whitely Dixon's modern design includes Dark Wenge and light forest teak timbers to accentuate the chocolate brown leather tops and chunky nickel hardware.



The saloon features a central TV cabinet designed to hide the Keel box and instead look like part of the feature wall. An Australian artist was commissioned for the unique artwork onboard Kokomo. The artwork drops down to reveal a 60-inch flat screen TV surrounded by special stained sycamore veneers and leather wrapped handrails.

The bar, which uses various materials to match the client's taste, remains modest, using two types of marble, leather panels with glass and nickel hardware. The bar holds a practical focus with high-end equipment making it perfect for entertainment.

There is state of the art navigation systems in the bridge completely integrated into the furniture to portray a technological sophistication which can be hidden when not needed. Alloy Yachts installed sliding dark glass panels and cabinet doors with a flat TV placed on hinges for this purpose.



Sailing yacht Kokomo is not only the largest yacht to launch from Alloy Yachts; her Southern Spars mast is the tallest mast ever made in New Zealand, sitting an incredible 74.3m above the water.



As Peter Wilson, Kokomo's construction manager commented: "And all this in a beautifully and elegantly styled envelope - that sails like a dream. This is without doubt a yacht that sets the new benchmark by which others will be measured."