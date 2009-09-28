Amongst her specifications are a hydraulic-lifting keel and high modulus carbon Southern Spars built mast that ensure she is well-equipped for extremely fast cruising.

Liara was built using the most advanced high-tech composite construction to be a light to moderate displacement superyacht that would perform well at Superyacht Rallies while offering luxurious comfort for cruising. She sleeps six guests in three double cabins.

The Performance Yachts 2010 range is a project of Dixon Yacht Design involving the contribution of a number of different shipyards to produce PY-90, 100, 109, 115, and 125 models.

Liara is the first launch of the Performance Yachts range to be designed by Dixon.