Sailing yacht Lupa of London receives price cut from Bernard Gallay
Bernard Gallay has announced a significant reduction in the sale price of the 24 metre superyacht, cutting her asking price by €300,000.
With a previous price of €2.5 million, the price cut sees the sailing yacht now for sale at a highly reduced price of €2.2 million including VAT.
Sleeping eight guests in four cabins, she is suitable for both leisurely cruising and racing with naval architecture by Reighel and Pugh and the interior design of R&J Design.
The luxury super yacht is powered by a 170hp Yanmar 4LH-DRE2 UTE engine that allows her to cruise comfortably between nine and 10 knots and achieve a range of 900.
"The price cut sees the sailing yacht now for sale at a highly reduced price of €2.2 million including VAT."