In what was the third edition of the Cup, Maltese Falcon raced to a win in just 97 minutes, no doubt helped by her 21 knot top speed, triple masts and FalconRig design.

Second place on the day went to the 64 metre Felicita West, while third place was taken by the 46 metre Antara from the competing fleet of 19 vessels.

Unusually for the regatta, the first day’s racing decided the overall standings as high winds of up to 40 knots on the second day of sailing proved too strong for competition.

The Perini Navi Cup takes place every few years in Sardinia’s Porto Cervo and is a fleet regatta reserved specifically for Perini sailing yachts.

Upon her win, the world’s largest sailing yacht was awarded a Rolex wristwatch along with the Cup in a presentation with Fabio Perini, the President of Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, and His Highness the Aga Khan.