On top of her design honours, the luxury sailing yacht also took home the trophy at this year’s St Barth’s Bucket.

Sailing yacht Meteor sleeps six guests in three cabins and caters for a crew of up to 12 in seven cabins.

YPI Broker and Sailing Yacht specialist William Bishop said Meteor was a super yacht blessed with a traditional and relaxing feel.

“But make no mistake,” he said, “She is packed with modern technology, design and sailing prowess.”

“Meteor is one of the finest examples of the sheer talent and skill Royal Huisman is so renowned for today,” Bishop said.

For any interested parties looking to inspect Meteor, she will be presented by YPI Brokerage at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show which begins on October 29. She will be lying at the Hilton Marina which is accessible by water taxi from Bahia Mar Dock.