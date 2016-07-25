After extensive sea trials, Missy will embark on her maiden voyage to the Caribbean before a global journey that will put her expert design and construction to the test.

Drawn and styled by Malcolm McKeon Yacht Design, Missy began her early days of construction in the UK shipyard Green Marine, before heading for final outfitting at the Vitters yard in Harlingen.

Missy has a global mix of sailing expertise in her DNA, and thanks to a beam of 7.5 metres, generous sail plan and a lifting keel, this is a go-anywhere yacht with ample internal space and sleek exterior style.

“Missy has a spacious, comfortable interior in which a lot of attention was devoted to the efficient use of available space on board,” explains Louis Hamming of Vitters Shipyard. “The compact engine room is fitted with a great amount of equipment and state-of-the-art technology, while no compromises have been made on comfort or the use of advanced technologies.”

The interior layout itself is designed to cater for a family, with Design Unlimited introducing a style of contemporary surroundings with oak joinery finished in light grey, complemented by texture accents to add warmth.

“I’ve been in the superyacht business for 30 years, producing designs across a broad expanse of style,” adds Designer Malcolm McKeon, “but it’s been a particularly exciting experience to design this superyacht for a new client, helping him transition from his knowledge of production boats to a fully-customized superyacht.”

This is not the first design Malcolm McKeon has seen come to life with Vitters, however it is the first from the drawing boards of his own independent studio.