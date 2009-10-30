Sailing yacht Nazenin V launched by S&S
Sparkman & Stephens has announced the launch of the 52m world cruising ketch Nazenin V which slipped into the water at Turkey’s RMK Marine and has since completed her first season in the East Mediterranean.
The luxury yacht blends contemporary elegance with traditional styling to create a timeless design while her hull and appendages have been optimized by balancing performance, seaworthiness, and comfortable handling as is typical of the Sparkman & Stephens’ ideology.
Nazenin V is both ABS and MCA compliant for unrestricted ocean voyaging and possesses a generous sailing plan with an oversized mizzen mast that allows for a number of options and sailing configurations.
Constructed with an aluminium hull and superstructure, she is outfitted with state-of-the art systems throughout including a robust hydraulic system.
Inside, her interior designed by Redman, Whiteley, Dixon features raised-panel teak joinery, sycamore inlay details, and several extra requirements expressly desired by the owner.
Specified design features include the highest quality teak and fiddles and hand-holds gracefully integrated into the joinery to allow guests safe passage throughout.
On the lower deck can be found two Twin staterooms with en suites aft; a generous VIP cabin with Queen-size bed, en suite, and sitting room convertible into additional cabin if needed forward; and full-beam owner’s suite amidships with en suite, office, and walk-in closets.
Nazenin V’s main deck supports a cockpit aft ideal for entertaining with bar, TV and lounging space which is separated from the main salon by a sliding door.
Also on the main deck are the dining salon, wheel house, and staircase leading to the galley, ship’s office and crew mess below.
Crew are accommodated in a double Captain’s berth with en suite, and four double crew cabins with en suites.
