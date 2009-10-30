The luxury yacht blends contemporary elegance with traditional styling to create a timeless design while her hull and appendages have been optimized by balancing performance, seaworthiness, and comfortable handling as is typical of the Sparkman & Stephens’ ideology.

Nazenin V is both ABS and MCA compliant for unrestricted ocean voyaging and possesses a generous sailing plan with an oversized mizzen mast that allows for a number of options and sailing configurations.

Constructed with an aluminium hull and superstructure, she is outfitted with state-of-the art systems throughout including a robust hydraulic system.

Inside, her interior designed by Redman, Whiteley, Dixon features raised-panel teak joinery, sycamore inlay details, and several extra requirements expressly desired by the owner.

Specified design features include the highest quality teak and fiddles and hand-holds gracefully integrated into the joinery to allow guests safe passage throughout.

On the lower deck can be found two Twin staterooms with en suites aft; a generous VIP cabin with Queen-size bed, en suite, and sitting room convertible into additional cabin if needed forward; and full-beam owner’s suite amidships with en suite, office, and walk-in closets.

Nazenin V’s main deck supports a cockpit aft ideal for entertaining with bar, TV and lounging space which is separated from the main salon by a sliding door.

Also on the main deck are the dining salon, wheel house, and staircase leading to the galley, ship’s office and crew mess below.

Crew are accommodated in a double Captain’s berth with en suite, and four double crew cabins with en suites.