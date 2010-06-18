This Jongert 2700m is a true example of high quality nautical craftsmanship, combining the highest comfort with quality sailing performance. Her folding keel by Jongert enables her to anchor in the most beautiful harbors and bays whilst offering a perfectly maintained condition.

Built in 1996 and designed by Doug Petersen, sailing yacht Oxigen underwent a major refit in 2005 to keep her in top condition. Her interior is sophisticated, using woods and cream furnishings to apply a sense of comfort. S/Y Oxigen is also fully equipped with Plasma TV’s and DVD players and a high quality stereo system in the saloon.

Sailing yacht Oxigen is able to comfortably accommodate guests in 5 cabins, from the owners suite, two guest cabins and space for two crew members.