Delivered in 2008 by the world respected sailing and motor yacht builders at Perini Navi, P2 is a known name on the superyacht regatta circuit after claiming the podium in almost every competition she took part in.

Designed by Philippe Briand, P2 is not only a beautifully style and expertly built yacht, but thanks to the comfortable interiors, holds a successful charter career.

In the words of Bruce Brakenhoff Jr., President of Perini Navi USA: “We’re very delighted for the successful sale of P2 and it confirms the value of the Perini Navi product and brand. We’re very proud as well of the trust that the original and new owners put in us”.



Under her new ownership, P2 will respect her vocation and in few weeks will take part to the Caribbean regatta season attending the Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta in Virgin Gorda and the prestigious St. Barths Bucket in Saint Barthélémy.