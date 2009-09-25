As a Jongert Luxury Custom yacht she features design by Tony Castro and the Jongert Design Team and holds Lloyds classification.

The sailing yacht features plenty of living space both inside and out offering the kind of spaciousness usually only found on larger motor yachts.

Amongst her exterior highlights is a large private flying bridge ideal for sunbathing and a canopied cockpit with integrated exterior lounge while inside can be found a natural light-filled, heightened full-beam saloon, and four en suite cabins.

Luxury yacht Passe Partout sleeps up to nine guests in an extremely spacious owner’s suite and three generous guest cabins.

She also includes advanced technical features, a folding keel for entering even shallow bays, and a steel hull capable of journeys into icy waters.

Passe Partout is currently the largest Jongert sailing yacht on the brokerage market and the only Flying Bridge Cruiser built by the shipyard.