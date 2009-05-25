Sailing yacht Saudade wins Best Sailing Yacht award
The 45 metre superyacht designed by Tripp Design and built by Wally Yachts took home the 2009 Best Sailing Yacht 45 metre+ award at the Boat International Superyacht Awards held in London over the weekend.
The judges had this to say:
"This was a closely contested class that pitted four similar yachts against a more radical one.
All were highly capable performance cruisers thought equally capable of taking the crown but the judges chose to recognize a yacht that combined radical looks with high-tech, lightweight construction and excellent sailing performance, while providing her highly experienced owner with the style, comfort and blue-ocean cruising capabilities that he sought.
This deserving winner was Saudade, an impressive world-ranging yacht that is equally at home on the racetrack."
