Sailing yacht Saudade wins Best Sailing Yacht award

By Superyachts.com

The 45 metre superyacht designed by Tripp Design and built by Wally Yachts took home the 2009 Best Sailing Yacht 45 metre+ award at the Boat International Superyacht Awards held in London over the weekend.

The judges had this to say:

"This was a closely contested class that pitted four similar yachts against a more radical one.

All were highly capable performance cruisers thought equally capable of taking the crown but the judges chose to recognize a yacht that combined radical looks with high-tech, lightweight construction and excellent sailing performance, while providing her highly experienced owner with the style, comfort and blue-ocean cruising capabilities that he sought.

This deserving winner was Saudade, an impressive world-ranging yacht that is equally at home on the racetrack."

