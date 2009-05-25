The judges had this to say:

"This was a closely contested class that pitted four similar yachts against a more radical one.

All were highly capable performance cruisers thought equally capable of taking the crown but the judges chose to recognize a yacht that combined radical looks with high-tech, lightweight construction and excellent sailing performance, while providing her highly experienced owner with the style, comfort and blue-ocean cruising capabilities that he sought.

This deserving winner was Saudade, an impressive world-ranging yacht that is equally at home on the racetrack."