Available for sale in excellent condition, the sailing yacht features a covered deck saloon, natural light-filled interior and comfortable accommodations.

Her areas both above and below deck focus on comfort and flexibility with a cockpit that serves as both central living space on deck and fully-enclosed deck salon.

Onboard extras include a four-metre tender whose storage tub can be used as a whirlpool when the vessel is at berth or anchor; an in-mast fresh-air system; and an alarm system.

The sailing yacht will be displayed by Dahm International at Quai Jarlan (QJ16, berth J01) where she will be open for viewings at Monaco from September 23 to 26.