The result of another outstanding collaboration between Perini Navi and designer Ron Holland, Seven was christened in front of her new family, the Perini Navi team and the craftsmen behind her elegant profile on Saturday.

“The launch of S/Y Seven is a moment of great joy,” declared Lamberto Tacoli, Chairman and CEO of Perini Navi. “The realisation of this project represents an important achievement for the shipyard, in which we worked in close synergy with the Owners.

This is also the first launch since Perini Navi entered into the partnership agreement with the Tabacchi family and is testament to how the company has kept its core values intact, while at the same time strengthening the brand's position as a world leader in Italian excellence.”

As always the sophisticated style of Perini Navi gives way to an expertly crafted interior, in this case designed by Italian architecture studio Dante O. Benini & Partners.

Set for a full global debut at the Monaco Yacht Show this September (27-30), Seven is the latest from the iconic Perini Navi yard; marrying the latest technology and performance with an evolution of next-generation sailing style.