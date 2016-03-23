The powerful and dynamic lines of Sybaris - designed in house by the Perini Navi Technical and Design office - are set to boast unparalleled sailing prowess thanks to Philippe Briand’s insight into the naval architecture and sail plan.

Her 72 and 62 metre masts, hosting a total sail plan of more than 3000sqm, are just part of the innovations developed with the specific aim of improving the overall operational efficiency and performance under sail.

Sybaris is a ketch with engineering systems developed to provide from zero energy waste, lower fuel consumptions and CO2 emissions, higher performance, lower maintenance and a lightweight aluminium construction.

The yacht which weighs in just under Perini Navi’s largest sailing yacht ever built - The Maltese Falcon - can accommodate guests in a spacious 30m long guest area for entertainment, with a 4m wide sliding door allowing easy passage across the yacht.

The interiors are by US designers PH Design who were hand picked by the Owner for the execution of Sybaris’ internal atmosphere. Each piece of furniture is custom-designed and the overall concept epitomises the luxurious contemporary allure of Sybaris.

“Working closely with the Owner, we wanted to create an interior that would be perceived as special and original in the yachting world,” explains Peter Hawrylewicz, Founder of PH Design. “For example, we decided that the boat should have titanium ceilings to softly bounce the light and to compliment the muted tones of the American Ash millwork.

“The titanium is picked up in other areas of the boat including the doors and the custom hardware. Another unconventional decision was to forego any built-in storage credenzas along the sides of the main salon and dining area in lieu of 12 very large alligator travelling trunks. The trunks are suspended off of the floor with cast titanium straps. The overall effect is modern with a remote reminiscence of old world travel; the allure lies in the confluence of these two temperaments.”

Low in noise and vibration, high in performance and heavy in style, Sybaris is a superyacht launch we’re eagerly awaiting and we look forward to bringing you all the updates as they emerge.