Alongside German Frers Naval Architecture, the owner has designed the yacht to offer a classic hull form above the waterline with more modern features underneath, such as a raising keel in order to take part in regattas.

Sailing yacht Tulip will be able to provide accommodation for six guests and two crew members, with a stylish and sophisticated interior from Sinot Yacht Design. The respected Dutch design company will provide sailing yacht Tulip with natural colours such as brown, beige, cream and grey, which will contrast with the intense dark orange recurring in the yacht's detailing.

The wheelhouse will be the central accommodation area on board. The dinner table, card table, TV corner and library are all situated there, as is a built-in refrigerator. The slightly curved windows provide a clear all round view and the ceiling is also glazed, centred over the entire length.

The spacious cockpit and the deck will be teak lined. A notable feature of the cockpit is the three rotating benches at the helm, which can be turned inwards so that the bottom/back again forms part of the deck. The back rests of the fixed cockpit benches are fitted with a glass screen that can be raised to provide extra shelter against the wind and spray.

The owner of superyacht Tulip, who is planning on sailing the yacht around the Mediterranean and the Caribbean from the Spring of 2012, has equipped each cabin with a wet cell for enhanced privacy. In addition, the galley, the engine room and the crew are separate from the guest and owner's accommodation.