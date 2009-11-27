Sailing yacht Volador reduces sale price further
Central managing agent Thierry Voisin has cut the price of the 25 metre Royal Huisman superyacht for the second time this year, seeing her now for sale at €850,000.
She now benefits from a practically all-new interior and fully-upgraded electronic equipment, deck hardware, safety equipment and sailing hydraulics.
This blue water thoroughbred features original design by German Frers and sleeps 10 guests in five cabins.
Volador boasts a proud history as the sister ship to the famous winner of the 1981/82 Whitbread Round the World Race, sailing yacht Flyer.
She received her first price cut from Thierry Voisin in June this year which saw her for sale at €1.32 million. A €470,000 price cut now sees her for sale at €850,000.
