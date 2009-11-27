She now benefits from a practically all-new interior and fully-upgraded electronic equipment, deck hardware, safety equipment and sailing hydraulics.

This blue water thoroughbred features original design by German Frers and sleeps 10 guests in five cabins.

Volador boasts a proud history as the sister ship to the famous winner of the 1981/82 Whitbread Round the World Race, sailing yacht Flyer.

She received her first price cut from Thierry Voisin in June this year which saw her for sale at €1.32 million. A €470,000 price cut now sees her for sale at €850,000.