Luxury yacht William Tai features in-boom furling technology and proprietary equipment and has undergone many upgrades in her esteemed sailing career.

Preparing her for the brokerage market, her current owner specified she be a world cruiser not requiring extensive services or extended refits for the foreseeable future.

Sales and New Construction Broker from YPI Brokerage William Bishop said this desire has been met by the team at Royal Huisman.

"Going back to Royal Huisman has ensured her pedigree is maintained and the work undertaken to the yard's famously meticulous standards,” he said.

The yacht recently underwent an extensive upgrade that saw her emerge with a fresh paint job, new teak deck, serviced technical systems and rigging, and new interior and exterior upholstery.

“William Tai is now in the best condition since her launch, a new owner can be confident they will own a unique vessel of undisputed quality and grace," Bishop said.

The sailing yacht will be available for viewings at next week’s Monaco Yacht Show and is now listed with YPI Brokerage for a price of €12,500,000.