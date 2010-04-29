Elegant sailing yacht Windrose was winner of the St Bart’s Bucket 2008. A frequent participant in regattas around the world, sailing yacht Windrose was conceived for winning races, with a classic hull and modern schooner rig shaped for speed.

Windrose is also a highly sought after luxury charter yacht, created with guests’ ultimate comfort in mind. When all the requisite cruising gear, water toys, entertainment, food and drink are stowed aboard, she becomes the matchless venue for an exciting sailing holiday.

“Windrose is an absolute delight to sail,” says Matt Albert, Sales & New Construction Broker with YPI. “This is a yacht that has not only proven herself as one of the finest cruising yachts of her size, but equally one that is capable of sustained high performance under sail.”

Superyacht Windrose can accommodate eight guests with a Master stateroom, two equal sized twin-bedded cabins, one bunk-bed cabin and two Pullman beds, all with en-suite shower rooms. Windrose also offers a spacious main saloon with seating and dining; a large pilothouse saloon, a roomy divided cockpit and a conveniently sheltered deckhouse.

“She combines a traditional appearance with a modern hull and rig designed to deliver an amazing sailing experience,” adds Matt Albert. “At times exhilarating, at times relaxing, there are few yachts that can surpass Windrose.”

Sailing yacht Windrose is for sale with YPI Brokerage at an asking price of EUR €9,750,000.

Charter S/Y Windrose

Sailing yacht Windrose is also available for charter with YPI Charter.

Sailing yacht Windrose Weekly Rates 2010

Summer High Season: Euro: 63,000

Summer Low Season: Euro: 59,000