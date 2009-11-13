Sailing yachts Chardonnay and Paula Rosa receive price cuts
Berthon has reduced the brokerage price of two of its central listings for sale, with both sailing yachts lowering their asking prices by at least €300,000.
The lightweight mini superyacht sleeps six guests in three cabins and cruises effortlessly at over 17 knots.
The second price reduction was for the 25.9 metre Chardonnay, built by Thackwray in 1982.
The steel ketch sleeping six guests in three cabins has been lovingly updated by her current owner to remain more than capable of completing world journeys.
Originally priced at €1.3 million, Chardonnay is now asking €800,000.
