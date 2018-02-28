One shipyard, under the Azimut umbrella, seems to have created a recipe that’s tickling the taste buds of the Asian market. We take a look at the Fast 125, as Benetti sell hull number 8 in their Fast series which was revealed at the end of 2013.

Announced earlier today by buyer brokers at SuperYachtsMonaco, the latest in the line is due for a quick delivery in 2019. In cooperation with Benetti Asia, the Italian yard’s popular ocean jewel stands at 31 meters and boasts a tri-deck design with thanks to exterior expert, Stefano Righini.

But what exactly has made the model popular enough for traversing the Med and entertaining Asia? In this instance, renowned British designers at Studio RWD will be responsible for the ‘eucalyptus and bay’ interior. Following the triumph of their previous 125 interiors on recently launched, Skyler their style has proved its worth.

On a more practical note, the compact cruiser has accommodation for 11 guests in 5 cabins and space for 7 members of crew; proof that yachts in this size range don’t need to cut corners. Elsewhere, there’s a side-opening tender garage, beach club and Jacuzzi leaving evidence of features fit for a superyacht.

Al fresco space is also aplenty, and with the Asian market famously enjoying a superyacht’s entertainment abilities, it’s no surprise that the outdoor bar and dining area across various decks proven a hit across the pond. Nevertheless there’s a secret to what’s on show.

Benetti’s Fast series claims a Rolls-Royce developed propulsion system that offers the necessary space-saving for the design’s superyacht-sized surprises. The carbon design offers a slick solution to an engine room that packs a lot into a small package. With a top speed of 24 knots and range of 1750 nautical miles, her abilities boast both form and function in a stylish Italian package.

As the industry monitors the American market closely, perhaps this recent sale is a sign of global motion and a gentle reminded that Asian activity is still very much on the radar.