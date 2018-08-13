With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, Rima II — originally named Rima’s — was designed by Studio Ruggiero. Sold in August 2018 as Rima II, the custom motoryacht underwent a complete refit in 2014 under the guidance of German design group Newcruise.

The works included an updated interior featuring generous accommodation for up to 12 guests. This accommodation is spread across seven cabins including a master suite with a king-sized bed, three doubles, two twins and a single ‘nanny’ cabin. All rooms feature en suite facilities and televisions.

Her generous bridge deck, which was completely remodelled during her 2014 refit, now features a Jacuzzi, seating areas, bar and barbeque, as well as an electric-operated sun canopy.

Rima II has an expansive range of dining options for guests, from the formal dining area, which seats 12 around a large wooden dining table, to the al fresco dining area on the aft deck and bridge deck.

Cream walls and dark flooring match well with the neutral furniture, creating a sophisticated and clean entertainment space. The master suite combines dark glossy panelling with upholstery finished padded walls and seemingly Asian influences throughout the décor items to create a unique boudoir for the owner.